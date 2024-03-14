Avanti hires Chris van Rooyen to boost SA satellite business
Van Rooyen, who left Liquid Intelligent Technologies after a decade, will join Avanti as sales director
14 March 2024 - 14:51
Satellite operator Avanti Communications is beefing up its SA business as demand grows for satellite services to plug the connectivity holes left by mobile and fibre companies. On Thursday, the group said to had hired telecom veteran Chris van Rooyen to head up its local sales effort.
Interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.