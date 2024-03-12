Nompumelelo Mokou quits as Dimension data Southern Africa MD
Mokou has not given reasons for her departure, simply saying she wants to ‘embark on a new chapter’ in her career
12 March 2024 - 12:48
Nompumelelo Mokou, the MD of Dimension Data’s Southern Africa business, has stepped down from her role at one of SA’s largest IT companies.
In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Mokou confirmed that she had resigned from the MD’s office as well as her role as Middle East and Africa chief of staff. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.