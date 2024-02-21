Bytes Technology CEO Neil Murphy quits amid share-trading controversy
21 February 2024 - 19:03
Shares in Bytes Technology plunged 6% on Wednesday as the group revealed that CEO Neil Murphy had resigned with immediate effect.
The resignation appears to be connected to Murphy’s dealings in Bytes’ shares. ..
