DStv extends deal to carry Disney channels to 2027
MultiChoice to continue broadcasting six channels, including National Geographic, Disney Junior and ESPN
20 February 2024 - 17:09
MultiChoice has signed a deal that will see it continue to broadcast six channels from entertainment giant Disney on its DStv service for the next four years.
DStv, the group’s main service and product line, is a linear broadcast pay-TV business held together by a number of film and television distribution deals. While having its own channels and productions, MultiChoice licenses out a large part of its content slate from studios around the world at a fee. In addition, the group also has deals to carry channels from other broadcasters such as the BBC, CNN, MTV, Bloomberg, Discovery and Disney. ..
