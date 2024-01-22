Datatec acquires UK-based tech group Rebura for undisclosed sum
The shares were up 3.3% to R41.51 in afternoon trade on the JSE
22 January 2024 - 09:59
UPDATED 22 January 2024 - 16:00
ICT group Datatec has acquired UK-based Rebura in a deal that aims to augment its cloud-based solutions.
The group has been working on ways to unlock value from its existing structure, while investing in the growth of its core businesses...
