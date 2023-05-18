Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Market welcomes performance upgrade at Datatec

Technology group expects to report more than double growth in earnings for the full year as supply chain storm eases

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 17:19 Mudiwa Gavaza

Datatec added more than R470m to its market cap on Thursday as the technology group said it expects to report more than double the growth in earnings for full year to February, driven by its distribution business and improvements in supply chain constraints. 

Founded 37 years ago, Datatec has two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International. These distribute security and networking technology products...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.