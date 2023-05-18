Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The other Eskom chiefs left South Africans without a clue about what was really going on at the power utility
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha says the union is not surprised by the findings and wants Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula removed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
US car maker proposes setting up factory to build electric vehicles as it looks anew at entering that market
Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Russia leverages move to reverse exclusion from SWIFT payment system
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
Datatec added more than R470m to its market cap on Thursday as the technology group said it expects to report more than double the growth in earnings for full year to February, driven by its distribution business and improvements in supply chain constraints.
Founded 37 years ago, Datatec has two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International. These distribute security and networking technology products...
Market welcomes performance upgrade at Datatec
Technology group expects to report more than double growth in earnings for the full year as supply chain storm eases
