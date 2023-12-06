MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh to become group chief commercial officer
Adadevoh has been with MTN since 2018 when he joined to head up the Ghana business
06 December 2023 - 17:04
MTN has announced a raft of changes to key leadership roles that will see Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of its third largest unit, Ghana, moving up to become the group’s chief commercial officer.
As part of MTN's broader success planning, the group periodically reshuffles its leadership structure. The last major shake up took place exactly two years ago in December 2021...
