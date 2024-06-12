JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Cabinet manual would help SA deal with renegades
New government needs to revise existing cabinet procedures and codify new ones
Whichever path SA takes — a government of national unity, a coalition or a minority government — the country needs new rules and procedures for how the executive (the cabinet) conducts itself in office, individually and collectively.
This new era poses several dangers. One is a negative reaction by a bruised ANC, which for the first time after 30 years of running government has been punished by voters. Bruised political egos can lead to destructive behaviour. The other is a triumphalist mentality — a “gotcha” approach on the part of parties that agree to form part of government or support an ANC minority government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.