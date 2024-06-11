Party negotiators in race to formalise collaboration details
Over the next 48 hours, the multiparty talks to form SA’s new government are expected to start taking shape
11 June 2024 - 11:05
UPDATED 11 June 2024 - 19:47
The main negotiators from SA’s major political parties are racing against time to iron out the details for a potential collaboration as the countdown towards the first sitting of parliament on Friday at 10am continues.
Over the next 48 hours, the multiparty talks to form SA’s new government are expected to start taking shape as political parties discuss how to share the spoils in the incoming administration. ..
