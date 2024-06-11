Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition from US

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, intends to appeal against her extradition from the US.
This follows a ruling on Friday by judge Erin Aslan of the Maryland district court, which approved SA’s extradition application for Cholota.
Justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Cholota had indicated she would appeal against the decision. He said she would be extradited when that process was concluded, if in favour of SA.
“Cholota was found extraditable. Just like in our legal system, she has a right to either appeal or make representations to the secretary of state in the US, which she indicated she would do,” he said.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially filed for Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022 after linking her to a R255m asbestos tender corruption case. The US court approved the extradition after it found the NPA produced “sufficient evidence”.
The case against Magashule and 17 others is expected to return to the Bloemfontein high court on June 14.
Magashule is accused of involvement in a corrupt tender scheme that allegedly saw high-ranking Free State government officials receive kickbacks from money meant to fund the removal of harmful asbestos from the homes of the province's poorest residents.
Instead of the houses being safely rid of the material at a reasonable price, the state alleges Magashule and businesspersonEdwin Sodiof Blackhead Consulting embarked on a “rent-seeking” scheme, which resulted in only R21m in work being done.
Magashule, together with Nthimotse Mokhesi, Mahlomola Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Kgotso Manyeki, Sarah Mlamleli, Nozipho Molikoe, Albertus Venter, Cholota and Margaret-Ann Deidericks, has been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
Free State NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said they welcomed the decision of the US district court.
“We are confident in the strength of the state’s case and will ensure all relevant evidence is presented during the trial,” he said.
Senokoatsane said during the previous appearance, the case was postponed as per the request of the defence. “One of the accused did not have legal representations. Sarah Mlamleli was sick and could not be in court.
“The June 14 appearance will be more about the defence state of readiness and the parties agreeing on a suitable date for pre-trial and trial date.”
