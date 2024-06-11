National

Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition from US

The NPA initially filed for Moroadi Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022

12 June 2024 - 08:07
by Phathu Luvhengo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Moroadi Cholota. File picture: SCREENSHOT/STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY.
Moroadi Cholota. File picture: SCREENSHOT/STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, intends to appeal against her extradition from the US. 

This follows a ruling on Friday by judge Erin Aslan of the Maryland district court, which approved SA’s extradition application for Cholota.

Justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Cholota had indicated she would appeal against the decision. He said she would be extradited when that process was concluded, if in favour of SA. 

“Cholota was found extraditable. Just like in our legal system, she has a right to either appeal or make representations to the secretary of state in the US, which she indicated she would do,” he said. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially filed for Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022 after linking her to a R255m asbestos tender corruption case. The US court approved the extradition after it found the NPA produced “sufficient evidence”.

The case against Magashule and 17 others is expected to return to the Bloemfontein high court on June 14. 

Magashule is accused of involvement in a corrupt tender scheme that allegedly saw high-ranking Free State government officials receive kickbacks from money meant to fund the removal of harmful asbestos from the homes of the province's poorest residents.

Instead of the houses being safely rid of the material at a reasonable price, the state alleges Magashule and businessperson Edwin Sodi of Blackhead Consulting embarked on a “rent-seeking” scheme, which resulted in only R21m in work being done.

Magashule, together with Nthimotse Mokhesi, Mahlomola Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Kgotso Manyeki, Sarah Mlamleli, Nozipho Molikoe, Albertus Venter, Cholota and Margaret-Ann Deidericks, has been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. 

Free State NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said they welcomed the decision of the US district court.

“We are confident in the strength of the state’s case and will ensure all relevant evidence is presented during the trial,” he said. 

Senokoatsane said during the previous appearance, the case was postponed as per the request of the defence. “One of the accused did not have legal representations. Sarah Mlamleli was sick and could not be in court.

“The June 14 appearance will be more about the defence state of readiness and the parties agreeing on a suitable date for pre-trial and trial date.”

TimesLIVE

US allows extradition of Magashule’s former assistant for corruption trial

Moroadi Cholota, who has been studying in the US, is linked to the R255m asbestos tender corruption case
National
23 hours ago

Ace Magashule and co-accused’s trial postponed to June

The trial against Magashule and 17 others had been set to begin at the High Court on Monday
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA fugitive living high life in the US
National
2.
Rand Water urges Joburg residents to store water ...
National
3.
Africa’s largest law firm fights off R5.5m ...
National
4.
Thuli Madonsela says EFF is being ‘disingenuous’ ...
National
5.
AU tells Fitch to stay out of SA’s internal ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.