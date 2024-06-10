Business

PODCAST | iStore push to dethrone PCs in corporate SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sudesh Pillay, executive head of iStore Business

10 June 2024 - 14:15
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: iStore
iStore’s push to increase adoption of Mac computers in businesses is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sudesh Pillay, executive head of iStore Business, the enterprise unit for one of SA’s top Apple retailers.

Pillay and his team are working to change mindsets around the use of Mac computers in business. This is an area that has long been dominated by PCs running Microsoft’s now ubiquitous Windows operating system. 

The iStore executive says the adoption of Macs has been on the rise, particularly in fintech businesses, major financial institutions and cyber security firms.

There are numerous reasons for this surge in adoption, he says: “For one thing, the price gap between Mac and PC has closed.”

Join the discussion:

He notes: “We find that comparable PCs for large enterprises are becoming considerably more expensive, with the prices of high-end machines for knowledge workers rising by 35%-40%. As a result, we are seeing an increase in interest from enterprises.”

Topics of discussion include: growth in Mac use; pricing trends for Apple-based systems; shifting mindsets beyond creative communities; and an outlook for the technology. 

An evangelist for the brand, Pillay says Mac devices require far fewer IT resources to deploy and manage, last longer than PCs, and seldom need repairs or parts replacement.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

