On the Money
STUART THEOBALD: Chance of better government opens door for investors
09 June 2024 - 19:15
Investors should ask the following questions in digesting the election results: what does it mean for the economic drivers of company performance, and for the fiscal outlook? Some positive answers are not yet reflecting in the value of assets.
From all reports, is seems the ANC is inching towards a coalition with the DA, perhaps with the IFP on board too. Much can still go wrong in the discussions, but the entreaties on both sides have been positive. On one area the engagement has seen a lot of nodding and agreement: structural economic reforms...
