China urges greater Brics role as Western sanctions mount

Beijing says Brics+ should build the bloc into ‘a new multilateral cooperation mechanism’

11 June 2024 - 18:22
by Liz Lee
China's foreign minister Wang Yi, left, and Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during a meeting of the Brics Plus ministerial council in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 11 2024. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Beijing — China has urged the Brics bloc of nations to take on greater responsibilities and establish itself as being inclusive to the world, foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, in the wake of Western sanctions and trade restrictions imposed on the country.

Many Chinese companies have faced Western sanctions over their support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the European Commission is set to announce tariffs this week on Chinese EVs in a bid to protect European carmakers.

This week, the Group of Seven wealthy democracies is expected to send a tough warning to smaller Chinese banks to stop helping Russia evade Western sanctions, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The politicisation of economic issues had grown along with unilateral sanctions and technological barriers, Wang said at a Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod, without naming any countries. His remarks were published by his ministry.

Brics, which groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA and aims to counter Western dominance in the world order, has expanded by several more members after Egypt, the  United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia joined at the start of this year.

Wang said the expanded “Brics” should build the bloc into “a new multilateral cooperation mechanism” driven by emerging markets and developing countries.

In a meeting with the Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the bloc meeting, Wang said China was willing to work with Brazil to enable a greater role for Brics in global governance and safeguarding the interests of developing countries.

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA needs to embrace an African identity

Occidentalist foreign policy analysts remain stuck in an apartheid mindset
Opinion
2 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA at 30 years: home and abroad

There has been some impressive socioeconomic transformation over the last three decades
Opinion
4 weeks ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Emerging markets have become more resilient to crises

Structural reforms, fiscal prudence and inflation targeting by central banks pays off
Opinion
3 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports

Saudi Arabia and Egypt — two of the newest Brics members — present enormous opportunities
Opinion
1 month ago

MASSIMO AMATO AND LUCIO GOBBI: The dollar’s star is fading — an alternative is already under construction

The hegemony of the dollar is slowly being replaced by a multipolar system
Opinion
1 month ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Vietnam and China locked in a paradoxical struggle for influence

Hanoi seeks security alliances as a counter to Beijing, while working to maintain economic ties
Opinion
1 month ago
