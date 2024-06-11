Naspers and Prosus expect full-year earnings to rocket
Core headline earnings to double, partly due to rise in profitability by its e-commerce businesses
11 June 2024 - 20:04
The Naspers stable is gearing up to report a sharp increase in full-year earnings to end-March.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS), stripping out the effect of one-off financial events, is expected be 645-653 US cent for the period, compared with 143c previously, for continuing operations. This translates to an increase of up to 456.64%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.