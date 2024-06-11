JOHANN ELS: Resurging rand likely to be key feature of the economy this year
The local currency is undervalued, even after a comeback in recent weeks
11 June 2024 - 05:00
As we march into the second half of 2024, the resilience of the SA economy is being tested by structural issues, enduring inflation, high interest rates and a confidence deficit. While the economic landscape shows signs of recovery, growth (or the lack thereof) and inflation remain critical challenges.
Persistent issues remain within state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including concerns about electricity supply and logistical bottlenecks at ports, which disrupted supply chains and heightened uncertainty ahead of the elections, worsening market volatility...
