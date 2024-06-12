PPC to report higher full-year earnings as Zimbabwe operation shines
The Zimbabwe business has benefited from a switch from the Zimbabwean dollar to the US dollar
12 June 2024 - 08:21
Cement manufacturer PPC expects to report increased earnings for the year ended March, thanks to a strong performance by PPC Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwean operation had an extended kiln shutdown during the prior period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.