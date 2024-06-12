Cell C unhappy with Icasa’s draft rules on call termination rates
Mobile operator says proposed changes will not result in lower prices and they favour Vodacom and MTN
12 June 2024 - 05:00
Mobile operator Cell C does not believe new call termination regulations that aim to cut voice communication costs and give smaller players a leg up will actually work, arguing that the move will favour Vodacom and MTN.
Operators have previously made a lot of money charging for calls between networks. But new rules from the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), announced in March, could see call termination rates halved over the next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.