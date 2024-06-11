Blow to Nigeria’s World Cup chances with loss to Benin

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying hopes took a blow with a

2-1 defeat by Benin on Monday, but Ghana and Algeria salvaged wins while Egypt drew after all three were behind at halftime.

Nigeria are in Group C with Bafana Bafana, who host Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles were held to a third draw in succession by SA in Uyo (1-1) on Friday night. That was their second draw at home, having also been unable to beat Lesotho there in their opening game.

Nigeria lost away to Benin, who were forced to move the match to Abidjan in the Ivory Coast because their own stadium in Cotonou was declared unfit for use in international games.