DA seeks more time to weigh alliance with ANC
DA’s federal council postpones a definitive decision on multiparty negotiations
10 June 2024 - 11:19
UPDATED 10 June 2024 - 22:54
The DA’s federal council, the party’s highest decision-making body between national conferences, has postponed a definitive stance on multiparty negotiations, seeking more time to deliberate the path ahead in a decision that could redefine its future and that of the nation.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi underscored the federal council’s endorsement of the negotiating team’s effort in the talks. The team is made up of former and current leaders Helen Zille, Tony Leon, Ivan Meyer, Siviwe Gwarube, Alan Winde and Ryan Coetzee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.