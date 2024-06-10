Growth more volatile since pandemic, Tips study shows
Many sectors are still battling and have not yet fully recovered from Covid-19, Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies survey finds
10 June 2024 - 10:59
SA’s GDP growth has become more volatile since the Covid-19 pandemic, with many sectors no yet showing a full recovery, a study by economic research institution Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips) showed.
The organisation analysed trends and development data for the first quarter of 2024 and found that many sectors of the economy were still struggling. ..
