WATCH: MTN to exit troubled Afghanistan by year’s end

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

08 November 2023 - 17:42
The MTN Phone Network main office in Kabul, Afghanistan: MTN Afghanistan is accused of paying protection money to the Taliban. Picture: Bloomberg/Jim Huylebroek
The MTN Phone Network main office in Kabul, Afghanistan: MTN Afghanistan is accused of paying protection money to the Taliban. Picture: Bloomberg/Jim Huylebroek

MTN is planning to leave Afghanistan by the end of the year as part of its larger strategy to withdraw from the Middle East area, which includes countries such as Syria, Yemen and Iran. Afghanistan represented 2% of MTN’s customer base, and there are ongoing discussions regarding the possibility of exiting smaller operations in West Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail on MTN’s strategic changes.

