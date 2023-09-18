We did not want a lame duck CEO, says Bekker on Van Dijk
Interim CEO Ervin Tu is seen by some as a natural successor given his role in crafting current strategy
18 September 2023 - 23:11
Naspers chair Koos Bekker has moved to allay fears that the sudden resignation of the group’s mainstay CEO, Bob van Dijk, points to a falling out between him and the board, saying the appointment of an interim CEO is meant to avoid him becoming a lame duck boss once a decision to part ways was arrived at.
On Monday, Naspers and its international unit, Prosus, announced the exit of Van Dijk, who leads the two companies, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, the chief investment officer, takes over on an interim basis...
