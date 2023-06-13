Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s annual R10bn loss sets it back a decade

13 June 2023 - 08:30 Nico Gous and Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 13 June 2023 - 23:00

Telkom swung into a hefty R10bn annual loss on Tuesday and kept dividend taps shut for at least another year, erasing a decade of progress and putting management under intense pressure to turn things around.

Telkom fell into a R9.97bn loss in the year to the end of March, a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a company that was R2.6bn in the black a year earlier. It is the biggest annual loss since 2013 when it suffered a R11.15bn loss...

