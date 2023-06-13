Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
Give credit where it’s due — Ramaphosa is right to engage on nonalignment
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
Telkom swung into a hefty R10bn annual loss on Tuesday and kept dividend taps shut for at least another year, erasing a decade of progress and putting management under intense pressure to turn things around.
Telkom fell into a R9.97bn loss in the year to the end of March, a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a company that was R2.6bn in the black a year earlier. It is the biggest annual loss since 2013 when it suffered a R11.15bn loss...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Telkom’s annual R10bn loss sets it back a decade
Telkom swung into a hefty R10bn annual loss on Tuesday and kept dividend taps shut for at least another year, erasing a decade of progress and putting management under intense pressure to turn things around.
Telkom fell into a R9.97bn loss in the year to the end of March, a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a company that was R2.6bn in the black a year earlier. It is the biggest annual loss since 2013 when it suffered a R11.15bn loss...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.