Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Constitutional Court rules department is obliged to assist Ethiopian national despite him not having proper documentation
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco
Business Day TV spoke to Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day
Claims that the proposal will hurt farmers and food security ‘lack scientific evidence’
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his offer, a newspaper report reads
Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster
MultiChoice’s annual profit swung to a loss in its latest year-end results as the Africa’s largest pay TV operator withheld a dividend to boost its investment in Showmax, hoping to make it the leading streaming platform on the continent.
The company, valued about R43.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March that R16.5bn has been made available to fund Showmax’s operations and its ambitions as greater internet connectivity is providing consumers with more viewing options...
MultiChoice reports loss and withholds dividend as it eyes Showmax expansion
A total of R16.5bn will be made available to the streaming platform to fund operations and growth
