MultiChoice reports loss and withholds dividend as it eyes Showmax expansion

A total of R16.5bn will be made available to the streaming platform to fund operations and growth

13 June 2023 - 14:16 Nico Gous

MultiChoice’s annual profit swung to a loss in its latest year-end results as the Africa’s largest pay TV operator withheld a dividend to boost its investment in Showmax, hoping to make it the leading streaming platform on the continent.

The company, valued about R43.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March that R16.5bn has been made available to fund Showmax’s operations and its ambitions as greater internet connectivity is providing consumers with more viewing options...

