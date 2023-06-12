Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners Investments, has been rebranded to Solcon Capital and spun out of the group as it aims to strengthen its deep tech portfolio.
Founded by Ngcaba, who serves as chair, Convergence Partners specialises in digital infrastructure investments, having raised $296m (R5.124bn) for its third fund, in January. This has been earmarked for opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa...
Convergence Partners Investments rebranded to Solcon Capital
Convergence specialises in digital infrastructure investment, having raised $296m for its third fund
