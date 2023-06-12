Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Convergence Partners Investments rebranded to Solcon Capital

Convergence specialises in digital infrastructure investment, having raised $296m for its third fund

12 June 2023 - 19:59 Mudiwa Gavaza

Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners Investments, has been rebranded to Solcon Capital and spun out of the group as it aims to strengthen its deep tech portfolio. 

Founded by Ngcaba, who serves as chair, Convergence Partners specialises in digital infrastructure investments, having raised $296m (R5.124bn) for its third fund, in January. This has been earmarked for opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa...

