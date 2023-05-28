Companies / Telecoms & Technology

eMedia upbeat despite R500m ad revenue drop in broadcast sector

Group is satisfied with its 2022 performance despite the high cost of living and load-shedding

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 18:59

eMedia Holdings has warned that advertising revenue across SA’s television sector has dropped almost R500m as businesses and consumers tighten their belts in the economic slowdown.

Still, the media and entertainment group says it is satisfied with its performance in 2022 despite the high cost of living and the energy crisis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.