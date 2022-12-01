The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
eMedia Holdings could be the JSE’s big “sleeper” for discerning viewers of value.
A sleeper is a movie term referring to a film that might not be appreciated at its launch, but slowly grows to earn a large cult following. At a lowly 6.5 earnings multiple (for a tech-driven media company), a 12.5% dividend yield and a 35%-40% discount to NAV, eMedia is very much overlooked...
e.tv over DStv? Not as crazy as it sounds ...
The free-to-air channel has racked up market share and is still paying out chunky dividends via parent eMedia
