e.tv over DStv? Not as crazy as it sounds ...

The free-to-air channel has racked up market share and is still paying out chunky dividends via parent eMedia

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

eMedia Holdings could be the JSE’s big “sleeper” for discerning viewers of value.

A sleeper is a movie term referring to a film that might not be appreciated at its launch, but slowly grows to earn a large cult following. At a lowly 6.5 earnings multiple (for a tech-driven media company), a 12.5% dividend yield and a 35%-40% discount to NAV, eMedia is very much overlooked...

