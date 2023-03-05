eMedia launches pay-TV service as rival MultiChoice expands

Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
JSE-listed group eMedia’s free satellite broadcasting platform Openview is expecting 45,000 subscriptions per month for its new pay-TV service, which will be launched tomorrow, as its rival MultiChoice inked a deal to expand its streaming platform.
Openview, which is accessed via a decoder, was launched 10 years ago and is available in 3-million households providing a range of TV channels via satellite at no monthly fee. ..
