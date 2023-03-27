Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Revenue on the rise at Datatec

Datatec says it expects the full year’s revenue to be about $5.16bn (R94.4bn) up from $4.55bn in the prior year

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 17:22 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology group Datatec has flagged that its revenue for the 12 months to February 2023 is set to increase by more than a tenth.

While hardware sales have suffered because of Covid-19 and a war in Europe, there are signs that such challenges are trending lower. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.