Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec issues earnings warning but still pays special dividend

The group sold one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday

11 October 2022 - 12:58 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 11 October 2022 - 18:00

ICT group Datatec expects to report a drop in earnings of up to a third for its six months to August, owing to a strained global economy struggling with the effects of inflation, supply chain issues and a continuing European war.

Despite the downturn in the results, the group has declared a special dividend after selling one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday...

