Apple shares in biggest rally of the year after sales top estimates

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
Mashatile giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
Gwamanda received 139 votes with DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse recieving 68 votes
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
Shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since November 30, and they’re now up 34% in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Losses undermine Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive party’s fortunes and emboldens the opposition Labour Party ahead of next national vote
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
Apple rallied Friday after reporting a rebound in iPhone sales last quarter, helping the world’s most valuable company top earnings estimates and weather an industry-wide downturn that has battered much of its product line-up.
The shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since November 30. They’re now up 34% in 2023.
Overall revenue amounted to $94.8bn in the fiscal second quarter, Apple said Thursday, exceeding the $92.6bn analysts predicted. Though the sales fell 2.5% in the period, the company had warned investors to expect a drop of roughly twice that.
The results suggest that Apple is beginning to recover from a slump that’s plagued both the computer and smartphone industries. It’s a particular relief for investors after Qualcomm Inc., a key supplier, raised fresh concerns about phone demand earlier this week. Apple’s sales in China — a weak spot for other tech companies — also came in a bit better than expected.
As expected, Apple announced plans for $90bn in stock repurchases — the same as last year’s plan. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 4% to 24c a share.
Though the performance was better than expected, it marked two straight quarters of sales declines — a first for Apple since the pandemic began. Earnings, meanwhile, were unchanged from a year earlier, at $1.52 a share. That compared with an average estimate of $1.43 a share.
On a conference call with analysts, Apple said that revenue in the current period would drop by a similar amount as in the past quarter, which ended April 1. That suggests a dip of about 3%. The company also said it would continue to see a negative impact from foreign exchange rates.
Apple generated $51.3bn in sales from the iPhone — its flagship product — in the second quarter, topping analyst predictions of $49bn . That’s just a 1.5% rise from a year ago but marked a record performance for a March quarter, CEO Tim Cook said. The increase came “despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” he said in the statement.
Like many tech CEOs delivering earnings reports, Cook also discussed artificial intelligence. He said it had enormous potential and that Apple would continue weaving it into products in a “very thoughtful” way.
From a supply perspective, the second quarter was an opportunity for the iPhone 14 to rebound. The device had suffered from constraints during the previous period due to Covid-19 policies in China.
The iPad saw revenue fall 13% to $6.67bn , roughly in line with estimates of $6.7bn. New models, which included a revamped entry-level version and Pro models with M2 chips, didn’t do much to spur purchases in the quarter.
Likewise, revenue in the Mac division dropped 31% to $7.17bn. That trailed forecasts of $7.7bn. Research firms already warned that it was a bleak quarter for the line-up, with IDC estimating that Mac shipments fell about 40% in the quarter. Apple had updated the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, adding faster processors, but they failed to reignite the unit’s sales.
The home, wearables and accessories division, which includes AirPods, the Apple Watch and the TV set-top box — fell less than 1% to $8.76bn. That beat estimates of $8.5bn. The company added a faster processor to the Apple TV during the holiday quarter and updated its HomePod speaker during the March quarter.
The services business, which includes iCloud, Apple Music, the App Store and the TV+ streaming service, brought in $20.91bn , missing estimates of $21.1bn. Still, it was a 5.5% gain from a year earlier. Last quarter, Apple promised that services revenue — alongside the iPhone — would accelerate.
The company did particularly well in emerging markets, Cook said, pointing to record quarterly sales in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. And the company’s overall sales would have been up if you held currencies constant, he said.
For Apple and other US companies with a global footprint, a strong dollar has decreased the value of revenue generated in other parts of the world.
“Despite these challenges, we continue to manage for the long term,” Cook said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Apple shares in biggest rally of the year after sales top estimates
Shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since November 30, and they’re now up 34% in 2023
Apple rallied Friday after reporting a rebound in iPhone sales last quarter, helping the world’s most valuable company top earnings estimates and weather an industry-wide downturn that has battered much of its product line-up.
The shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since November 30. They’re now up 34% in 2023.
Overall revenue amounted to $94.8bn in the fiscal second quarter, Apple said Thursday, exceeding the $92.6bn analysts predicted. Though the sales fell 2.5% in the period, the company had warned investors to expect a drop of roughly twice that.
The results suggest that Apple is beginning to recover from a slump that’s plagued both the computer and smartphone industries. It’s a particular relief for investors after Qualcomm Inc., a key supplier, raised fresh concerns about phone demand earlier this week. Apple’s sales in China — a weak spot for other tech companies — also came in a bit better than expected.
As expected, Apple announced plans for $90bn in stock repurchases — the same as last year’s plan. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 4% to 24c a share.
Though the performance was better than expected, it marked two straight quarters of sales declines — a first for Apple since the pandemic began. Earnings, meanwhile, were unchanged from a year earlier, at $1.52 a share. That compared with an average estimate of $1.43 a share.
On a conference call with analysts, Apple said that revenue in the current period would drop by a similar amount as in the past quarter, which ended April 1. That suggests a dip of about 3%. The company also said it would continue to see a negative impact from foreign exchange rates.
Apple generated $51.3bn in sales from the iPhone — its flagship product — in the second quarter, topping analyst predictions of $49bn . That’s just a 1.5% rise from a year ago but marked a record performance for a March quarter, CEO Tim Cook said. The increase came “despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” he said in the statement.
Like many tech CEOs delivering earnings reports, Cook also discussed artificial intelligence. He said it had enormous potential and that Apple would continue weaving it into products in a “very thoughtful” way.
From a supply perspective, the second quarter was an opportunity for the iPhone 14 to rebound. The device had suffered from constraints during the previous period due to Covid-19 policies in China.
The iPad saw revenue fall 13% to $6.67bn , roughly in line with estimates of $6.7bn. New models, which included a revamped entry-level version and Pro models with M2 chips, didn’t do much to spur purchases in the quarter.
Likewise, revenue in the Mac division dropped 31% to $7.17bn. That trailed forecasts of $7.7bn. Research firms already warned that it was a bleak quarter for the line-up, with IDC estimating that Mac shipments fell about 40% in the quarter. Apple had updated the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, adding faster processors, but they failed to reignite the unit’s sales.
The home, wearables and accessories division, which includes AirPods, the Apple Watch and the TV set-top box — fell less than 1% to $8.76bn. That beat estimates of $8.5bn. The company added a faster processor to the Apple TV during the holiday quarter and updated its HomePod speaker during the March quarter.
The services business, which includes iCloud, Apple Music, the App Store and the TV+ streaming service, brought in $20.91bn , missing estimates of $21.1bn. Still, it was a 5.5% gain from a year earlier. Last quarter, Apple promised that services revenue — alongside the iPhone — would accelerate.
The company did particularly well in emerging markets, Cook said, pointing to record quarterly sales in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. And the company’s overall sales would have been up if you held currencies constant, he said.
For Apple and other US companies with a global footprint, a strong dollar has decreased the value of revenue generated in other parts of the world.
“Despite these challenges, we continue to manage for the long term,” Cook said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Apple sees growth opportunities in emerging markets
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global stocks rebound on positive earnings
WATCH: Market report
Asian shares rise amid US banking sector fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.