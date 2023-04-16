Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Owner-breeder’s colours win the Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes and the Spook Express Stakes
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
The telecom and broadcast regulator has set aside three final radio frequency spectrum bands for future auction after a feedback process with industry players.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) on Thursday said it has set aside three final bands, bringing the total to 10, that will be on offer for mobile operators and other interested players. ..
Icasa puts last spectrum bands aside for auction
Icasa reached a milestone in March 2022, raising R14.4bn
