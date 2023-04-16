Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa puts last spectrum bands aside for auction

Icasa reached a milestone in March 2022, raising R14.4bn

BL Premium
16 April 2023 - 17:05 Mudiwa Gavaza

The telecom and broadcast regulator has set aside three final radio frequency spectrum bands for future auction after a feedback process with industry players.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) on Thursday said it has set aside three final bands, bringing the total to 10, that will be on offer for mobile operators and other interested players. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.