Rocking the AI boat: Pioneers of AI MoData deliver solutions in digital financial ecosystem

IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
The decision not to extradite the Guptas shows the UAE cares nothing for SA
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu is fighting to restore regional retailer’s reputation after messy fight with auditor
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
People’s Defence Force says fighter jets strafed a ceremony it was conducting to open its local office
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
Toyota Hilux still reigns supreme, but rivals are readying to nip at its heels
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, business leaders face a myriad of challenges, including attracting and retaining customers, fighting fraud and crime, meeting regulatory compliance and eliminating revenue wastage.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by providing advanced analytics, automating complex processes, and enabling personalised customer interactions. AI-powered solutions can efficiently detect and prevent fraudulent activities by identifying patterns and anomalies in real time, ensuring robust security and compliance...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROCKING THE AI BOAT
Rocking the AI boat: Pioneers of AI MoData deliver solutions in digital financial ecosystem
In this weekly feature, Johan Steyn writes about how MoData works with banks, financial services and investment companies across Africa
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, business leaders face a myriad of challenges, including attracting and retaining customers, fighting fraud and crime, meeting regulatory compliance and eliminating revenue wastage.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by providing advanced analytics, automating complex processes, and enabling personalised customer interactions. AI-powered solutions can efficiently detect and prevent fraudulent activities by identifying patterns and anomalies in real time, ensuring robust security and compliance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.