Rocking the AI boat: sifting through data made easier

In addition to the FOMC, investors will be watching the interest rate decision announcement from the Bank of England and US October nonfarm payrolls
And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s
Port operator has been looking to the private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key economic sectors like mining and agriculture
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Super Group is now a truly international business, says Phillip Vallet
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
There are many software platforms that allow us to search for and retrieve documents. We may need them for a legal matter or to review the contents to make a decision. But the challenge arises when you deal with hundreds of thousands of documents.
There is no way that a team of human administrators can make sense of trends and potential issues out of large volumes of data...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rocking the AI Boat
Rocking the AI boat: sifting through data made easier
In this weekly feature, Johan Steyn writes about a world-class company that originated in SA
There are many software platforms that allow us to search for and retrieve documents. We may need them for a legal matter or to review the contents to make a decision. But the challenge arises when you deal with hundreds of thousands of documents.
There is no way that a team of human administrators can make sense of trends and potential issues out of large volumes of data...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.