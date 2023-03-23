Toshiba finally accepts buyout offer

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
Instead of acting on concerns that are raised by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, says the Campaign for Free Expression
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Two-year sentence is suspended for a month but he could face immediate disqualification as an MP
Outcome of Bulls vs Ulster clash in Belfast will affect the Stormers’ quest for a top-two finish
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Toshiba Corporation’s board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), valuing the company at ¥2-trillion, the company said on Thursday.
A successful deal would see the scandal-ridden industrial conglomerate taken private and firmly in domestic hands after much tension with overseas activist shareholders.
It is, however, not yet clear whether activist funds, which are estimated to own roughly a quarter of the company, will be satisfied with the terms.
About 20 Japanese companies including financial services firm Orix, chipmaker Rohm and Chubu Electric Power plan to take part in the deal, sources have said. It would be the third-largest mergers & acquisitions transaction globally so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.
“This ends months of uncertainty regarding whether a deal was coming and years of uncertainty regarding board understanding of the right price,” said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma.
“This would provide a lot of activists a way out, even if it is not what they hoped for. The question is whether ‘Toshiba Fatigue’ is strong enough to overcome disappointment on price.”
Since 2015 Toshiba, a sprawling conglomerate which also owns 40.6% of memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings, has been battered by accounting scandals and heavy losses, and came close to being delisted before becoming engulfed in a series of corporate governance scandals.
At one of its lowest points, a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded Toshiba had colluded with Japan’s trade ministry — which sees the company’s nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset — to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.
The fallout from that debacle eventually led to the strategic review and the buyout proposal.
Toshiba started an auction process about a year ago, receiving eight initial buyout proposals as well as two offers for capital alliances.
Four bidders proceeded to a second round, including private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, sources have said.
JIP initially teamed up with state-backed Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) but decided to part ways due to disagreements over whether management should be retained and plans for restructuring.
The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6bn in loan commitments from major banks.
It has taken weeks for the board to proceed with a vote on JIP’s proposal, as some board members were dissatisfied with its offer price, sources have said.
Toshiba’s share price has fallen 12% over the past year, underperforming a 2.2% drop in the Nikkei 225 average .
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toshiba finally accepts buyout offer
Activist funds may not be satisfied with terms of the deal
Toshiba Corporation’s board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), valuing the company at ¥2-trillion, the company said on Thursday.
A successful deal would see the scandal-ridden industrial conglomerate taken private and firmly in domestic hands after much tension with overseas activist shareholders.
It is, however, not yet clear whether activist funds, which are estimated to own roughly a quarter of the company, will be satisfied with the terms.
About 20 Japanese companies including financial services firm Orix, chipmaker Rohm and Chubu Electric Power plan to take part in the deal, sources have said. It would be the third-largest mergers & acquisitions transaction globally so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.
“This ends months of uncertainty regarding whether a deal was coming and years of uncertainty regarding board understanding of the right price,” said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma.
“This would provide a lot of activists a way out, even if it is not what they hoped for. The question is whether ‘Toshiba Fatigue’ is strong enough to overcome disappointment on price.”
Since 2015 Toshiba, a sprawling conglomerate which also owns 40.6% of memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings, has been battered by accounting scandals and heavy losses, and came close to being delisted before becoming engulfed in a series of corporate governance scandals.
At one of its lowest points, a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded Toshiba had colluded with Japan’s trade ministry — which sees the company’s nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset — to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.
The fallout from that debacle eventually led to the strategic review and the buyout proposal.
Toshiba started an auction process about a year ago, receiving eight initial buyout proposals as well as two offers for capital alliances.
Four bidders proceeded to a second round, including private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, sources have said.
JIP initially teamed up with state-backed Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) but decided to part ways due to disagreements over whether management should be retained and plans for restructuring.
The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6bn in loan commitments from major banks.
It has taken weeks for the board to proceed with a vote on JIP’s proposal, as some board members were dissatisfied with its offer price, sources have said.
Toshiba’s share price has fallen 12% over the past year, underperforming a 2.2% drop in the Nikkei 225 average .
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Toshiba confirms offer by Japan Industrial Partners
Suzuki wants to plug into Toyota’s EV know-how
Spat over Toshiba management stokes concerns for buyout process
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.