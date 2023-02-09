Toshiba confirms offer by Japan Industrial Partners

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
The speakathon is more to the taste of sport officials, like their political counterparts
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Tokyo — Toshiba has confirmed it had received a proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, after sources said the investors had secured $10.6bn in loan commitments for their buyout.
Securing firm commitments from the banks was a major hurdle in the group's efforts to pull together a bid to buy Toshiba and take it private, according to the sources. The offer will now need to go to the conglomerate’s board for approval.
“The company has received a proposal from the JIP consortium,” Toshiba said in a statement. It added that it would assess the proposal, which had just been delivered on Thursday, and “continue to act in the best interests” of shareholders and other stakeholders.
JIP declined to comment.
Two of the sources said major Japanese banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, had issued letters of commitment to provide ¥1.4-trillion ($10.6bn) in loans to the group.
Those loans included a commitment line of ¥200bn for working capital, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information had not been made public.
The final buyout proposal would also include an equity portion of about ¥1-trillion, they said. Whether that amount had been finalised was not clear, however.
The Nikkei business daily reported the total value of the buyout proposal was about ¥2-trillion.
Sources have previously said the equity would be provided by a number of Japanese companies, including financial services group Orix, chipmaker Rohm Co and Japan Post Bank.
Shares of Toshiba fell about 3% in Tokyo trade, potentially reflecting investor calculations that a rival bidder — with a higher offer — might now be less likely to emerge, because the financing had been secured.
“There is serious risk here that this doesn't get done. There are lots of people who could say no,” said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma. But big Toshiba shareholders “might just accept a sup-optimal result because it gets them out”.
Toshiba named the JIP-led group as its preferred bidder in October. JIP was then asked by Toshiba to provide commitment letters from banks by November 7, something it was unable to do.
The loan deal had taken a few months to finalise, causing a delay in the submission of the bid, as JIP, equity partners and the banks had worked to resolve disagreements over post-buyout restructuring plans, the sources said.
The banks asked Toshiba to promise the sale of underperforming businesses if earnings deteriorated after a buyout was concluded, sources, including those who spoke on Thursday, have previously said.
They also requested Toshiba to agree, following the proposed buyout, to set up a committee including investor representatives to monitor management, according to sources who spoke previously. Furthermore, the banks wanted Toshiba to accept bank executives sent to the company.
Some of the demands are still being discussed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toshiba confirms offer by Japan Industrial Partners
Securing firm commitments from banks was a major hurdle in the group’s efforts to pull together a bid to buy Toshiba and take it private
Tokyo — Toshiba has confirmed it had received a proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, after sources said the investors had secured $10.6bn in loan commitments for their buyout.
Securing firm commitments from the banks was a major hurdle in the group's efforts to pull together a bid to buy Toshiba and take it private, according to the sources. The offer will now need to go to the conglomerate’s board for approval.
“The company has received a proposal from the JIP consortium,” Toshiba said in a statement. It added that it would assess the proposal, which had just been delivered on Thursday, and “continue to act in the best interests” of shareholders and other stakeholders.
JIP declined to comment.
Two of the sources said major Japanese banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, had issued letters of commitment to provide ¥1.4-trillion ($10.6bn) in loans to the group.
Those loans included a commitment line of ¥200bn for working capital, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information had not been made public.
The final buyout proposal would also include an equity portion of about ¥1-trillion, they said. Whether that amount had been finalised was not clear, however.
The Nikkei business daily reported the total value of the buyout proposal was about ¥2-trillion.
Sources have previously said the equity would be provided by a number of Japanese companies, including financial services group Orix, chipmaker Rohm Co and Japan Post Bank.
Shares of Toshiba fell about 3% in Tokyo trade, potentially reflecting investor calculations that a rival bidder — with a higher offer — might now be less likely to emerge, because the financing had been secured.
“There is serious risk here that this doesn't get done. There are lots of people who could say no,” said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma. But big Toshiba shareholders “might just accept a sup-optimal result because it gets them out”.
Toshiba named the JIP-led group as its preferred bidder in October. JIP was then asked by Toshiba to provide commitment letters from banks by November 7, something it was unable to do.
The loan deal had taken a few months to finalise, causing a delay in the submission of the bid, as JIP, equity partners and the banks had worked to resolve disagreements over post-buyout restructuring plans, the sources said.
The banks asked Toshiba to promise the sale of underperforming businesses if earnings deteriorated after a buyout was concluded, sources, including those who spoke on Thursday, have previously said.
They also requested Toshiba to agree, following the proposed buyout, to set up a committee including investor representatives to monitor management, according to sources who spoke previously. Furthermore, the banks wanted Toshiba to accept bank executives sent to the company.
Some of the demands are still being discussed.
Reuters
Tech giants get their minds over Matter
Spat over Toshiba management stokes concerns for buyout process
Westinghouse to be sold for $7.9bn on rising need for nuclear energy
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Rise of the shareholder activist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tech giants get their minds over Matter
Spat over Toshiba management stokes concerns for buyout process
Westinghouse to be sold for $7.9bn on rising need for nuclear energy
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Rise of the shareholder activist
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.