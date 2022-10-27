×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron sells ATM hardware and support business unit

R180.87m deal with NCR Corporation advances the group’s transition to a digital technology business focusing on the cloud, data analytics, the internet of things and security

27 October 2022 - 14:12 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Altron has sold its ATM hardware and support business unit, the latest in a series of disposals to streamline operations and focus on its core technology business in growth areas such as the cloud, data analytics, the internet of things, and security.

The group said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to hive off the unit to NCR Corporation for a maximum of $10m (R180.87m). The price has been capped, pending fulfilment of certain conditions, including setting off the unit’s assets against liabilities, which include trade payables and accruals. 

After separately listing its biggest money-spinner, Bytes Technology, in 2020, Altron’s business in the rest of Africa had been billed as the focus for growth, but the strategy has since changed given the reliance of these operations on hardware.

The group — valued at R3.48bn — says it aims to be “a capital-light digital transformation and related solutions provider.”

NCR Corporation specialises in software, hardware and services for banks, retailers, restaurants, small businesses and telecom. 

Altron’s ATM hardware and support business comprises sales of ATM hardware, implementation, licensing, repairs and maintenance. It also has a NCR approved re-work centre, as well as managed services for cash automation technologies.

The group says its managed solutions division will continue to operate “all remaining portfolios” including its retail solutions, end-user computer support, cloud platform and software solutions.

For the six months ended August 2022, the ATM hardware and support business generated revenue of R544.6m, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R36.6m, and an operating profit of R23.2m.

This deal shaves off yet another business that the group had deemed noncore. Earlier in the year, it sold its Document Solutions unit for R715m.

In October 2021, the group sold its training services unit, Altron People Solutions, for an undisclosed amount. Altron Arrow, which distributes electronic components, was on the chopping block but has been reclassified as a continuing operation

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Altron doubles dividend as profit rockets

The technology group declared an interim payout of 16c in its interim results to end-August
Companies
3 days ago

Mix Telematics earnings hit by foreign exchange losses

Group expects to report basic headline loss of 0.5c per share for interim period
Companies
22 hours ago

GSMA flags device cost as bar to 5G usage in Africa

Many consumers are still unable to afford the one-off upfront cost of purchasing a cellphone, industry body report reads
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett placed in business rescue
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Ditch clothing retailers, Investec advises ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Heineken bets on own solar plant in Midvaal to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
SA construction sector upbeat over growth ...
Companies
5.
Afrimat keeps dividend unchanged despite drop in ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Etion gets approval for sale of network business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.