Altron appoints Mbali Ngcobo as company secretary

Altron has appointed Mbali Ngcobo as company secretary with effect from February 1.
Ngcobo’s appointment comes five months after industry veteran Werner Kapp took the helm as the group’s new CEO, replacing Mteto Nyati who left in June after a five-year tenure.
Kapp’s entry at Altron came at the tail end of a series of departures, marking the end of the old regime.
The former Venter family business is barely recognisable, having staked its future on a relationship with software giant Microsoft, the growth of cloud services and partnerships in the automotive sector.
In addition to Nyati’s departure at the end of June, Altron had lost other executives who were part of its turnaround. Andrew Holden, previously COO, left recently for its former subsidiary Bytes Technology in the UK. Former CFO Cedric Miller departed in June 2021. Group executive for marketing and communications Zipporah Maubane left in February that same year.
Ngcobo is an attorney with five years of corporate law and company secretarial experience. She previously held roles as manager for legal counsel at company secretarial level at Massmart and was the interim company secretary at Altron. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Degree) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a masters in corporate law from the University of Pretoria.
