Altron appoints Mbali Ngcobo as company secretary

01 February 2023 - 19:04 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Altron has appointed Mbali Ngcobo as company secretary with effect from February 1.

Ngcobo’s appointment comes five months after industry veteran Werner Kapp took the helm as the group’s new CEO, replacing Mteto Nyati who left in June after a five-year tenure.

Kapp’s entry at Altron came at the tail end of a series of departures, marking the end of the old regime.

The former Venter family business is barely recognisable, having staked its future on a relationship with software giant Microsoft, the growth of cloud services and partnerships in the automotive sector.

In addition to Nyati’s departure at the end of June, Altron had lost other executives who were part of its turnaround. Andrew Holden, previously COO, left recently for its former subsidiary Bytes Technology in the UK. Former CFO Cedric Miller departed in June 2021. Group executive for marketing and communications Zipporah Maubane left in February that same year.

Ngcobo is an attorney with five years of corporate law and company secretarial experience. She previously held roles as manager for legal counsel at company secretarial level at Massmart and was the interim company secretary at Altron. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Degree) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a masters in corporate law from the University of Pretoria. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

PODCAST PROFILE | Mteto Nyati makes the move from Altron CEO to tech investor

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Business
2 months ago

Why tech start-ups struggle to get funding in South Africa

Regulations limiting capital from leaving the country also make it harder to bring it in
Special Reports
2 months ago

Altron sells ATM hardware and support business unit

R180.87m deal with NCR Corporation advances the group’s transition to a digital technology business focusing on the cloud, data analytics, the ...
Companies
3 months ago
