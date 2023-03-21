Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN courts strategic investors as fintech earnings grow

Experience in the financial services sector wanted, not just capital, says CEO Ralph Mupita

21 March 2023 - 19:06 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN’s financial services unit appears to be on track to double in size over the next two years and to contribute a fifth to the overall pie, according to Old Mutual.

Africa’s largest mobile operator confirmed last week that it had received a number of bids for investment in the unit, with negotiations continuing. The group has been working on a plan to unlock value from its various businesses, including a separation of the financial technology (fintech) unit, its fastest-growing new area of business. ..

