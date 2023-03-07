Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom pushes for affordable small business consulting services

Enterprise unit Vodacom Business aims to reduce costs in a space dominated by the likes of McKinsey and Accenture

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 17:03

Vodacom continues to fire shots at the management consulting sector as it builds a suite of advisory and implementation services for small businesses. Its enterprise unit, Vodacom Business, is hoping to reduce the cost of services in a space dominated by the likes of McKinsey and Accenture through a digital platform. 

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, Vodacom Business, headed by former Accenture boss William Mzimba, has become an area of growth for the group, due to businesses moving their activities and operations online, which increased demand for connectivity. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.