Naspers gets R100bn in good news from China

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Implementing strategies in hydrogen society road map will ensure SA becomes important global participant
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Brazil is back, says president-elect to standing ovation from delegates to climate conference in Egypt
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
Naspers, a widely held stock by money managers, pension funds and retail investors, is in for a R100bn payday after Tencent unveiled a plan on Wednesday to distribute its stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan to shareholders.
Tencent’s announcement is good news for its largest investor, Naspers, which owns the stake indirectly via its Dutch-listed e-commerce business, Prosus. Naspers has underperformed in the stock market over the past two years, shedding more than half its value as it bore the brunt of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on tech firms...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Naspers gets R100bn in good news from China
New Tencent plan is welcome news for shareholders in Naspers and Prosus, who have borne the brunt of a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech firms
Naspers, a widely held stock by money managers, pension funds and retail investors, is in for a R100bn payday after Tencent unveiled a plan on Wednesday to distribute its stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan to shareholders.
Tencent’s announcement is good news for its largest investor, Naspers, which owns the stake indirectly via its Dutch-listed e-commerce business, Prosus. Naspers has underperformed in the stock market over the past two years, shedding more than half its value as it bore the brunt of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on tech firms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.