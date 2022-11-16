×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers gets R100bn in good news from China

New Tencent plan is welcome news for shareholders in Naspers and Prosus, who have borne the brunt of a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech firms

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 15:57 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 16 November 2022 - 23:10

Naspers, a widely held stock by money managers, pension funds and retail investors, is in for a R100bn payday after Tencent unveiled a plan on Wednesday to distribute its stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan to shareholders.

Tencent’s announcement is good news for its largest investor, Naspers, which owns the stake indirectly via its Dutch-listed e-commerce business, Prosus. Naspers has underperformed in the stock market over the past two years, shedding more than half its value as it bore the brunt of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on tech firms...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.