Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SIU PROBE

EOH says R177m settlement will not be a shock to its balance sheet

Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation

13 November 2022 - 19:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 13 November 2022 - 22:51

EOH has agreed to pay R177m in final settlement after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings between the company and the department of water & sanitation.

In August 2021, the SIU — an independent statutory body with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities — said it would begin an investigation into the procurement, or contracting and implementation, of four IT contracts worth a total of R474m that were awarded by the department to EOH and its subsidiaries...

