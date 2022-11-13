EOH says R177m settlement will not be a shock to its balance sheet

SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Concessionary loans come with other costs, and the Treasury has not been so keen to discuss other conditions attached
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
EOH has agreed to pay R177m in final settlement after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings between the company and the department of water & sanitation.
In August 2021, the SIU — an independent statutory body with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities — said it would begin an investigation into the procurement, or contracting and implementation, of four IT contracts worth a total of R474m that were awarded by the department to EOH and its subsidiaries...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SIU PROBE
EOH says R177m settlement will not be a shock to its balance sheet
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
EOH has agreed to pay R177m in final settlement after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings between the company and the department of water & sanitation.
In August 2021, the SIU — an independent statutory body with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities — said it would begin an investigation into the procurement, or contracting and implementation, of four IT contracts worth a total of R474m that were awarded by the department to EOH and its subsidiaries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.