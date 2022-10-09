Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Agriculture, healthcare and education in Ethiopia could benefit from the telecoms expertise developed by Vodacom in SA after the launch of Safaricom Ethiopia this week, said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.
“We’re able to bring the expertise of what we have learnt over 28 years,” he told Business Times on the sidelines of the event. The company’s Mezzanine platform “is getting huge traction locally and internationally”...
Safaricom’s ‘tech for good’ seen as boost for Ethiopia
Launch is part of biggest foreign direct investment in the country
