×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Safaricom’s ‘tech for good’ seen as boost for Ethiopia

Launch is part of biggest foreign direct investment in the country

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 07:14 Carien du Plessis

Agriculture, healthcare and education in Ethiopia could benefit from the telecoms expertise developed by Vodacom in SA after the launch of Safaricom Ethiopia this week, said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

“We’re able to bring the expertise of what we have learnt over 28 years,” he told Business Times on the sidelines of the event. The company’s Mezzanine platform “is getting huge traction locally and internationally”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.