Huawei pushes fibre access in SA residential developments

Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 19:44 Mudiwa Gavaza

Huawei has signed an agreement with property industry body Estate Living, pointing to a growing trend of fibre operators striking deals to have homes and buildings pre-installed with fibre.

Homes and businesses looking to get fibre internet access have traditionally had to call an operator such as Vumatel, Openserve or Frogfoot to install the cables and fibre box, usually at a cost of about R2,000. Once this infrastructure is in place, customers can then engage with internet service providers (ISPs) such as Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Mweb or RocketNet which provide internet packages. ..

