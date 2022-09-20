×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka revenue set to double on newly acquired business Connect Group

The group expects to report $565m-$600m in revenue, while ebitda is projected to be $31m-$34m

20 September 2022 - 20:04 Mudiwa Gavaza

Financial services and technology group Lesaka, formerly known as Net1, expects to more than double revenue for this financial year, driven largely by a newly acquired business, as it continues efforts to revamp its scandal-ridden image.

The group, valued at R3.6bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE. It distributes low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers through its banking and payment technology...

