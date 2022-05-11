Net1 changes name to Lesaka as it looks to leave Sassa debacle in the past
Lesaka means ‘kraal’ in Setswana and Sesotho
11 May 2022 - 14:00
Financial services and technology group Net1 will change its name to Lesaka later in May after shareholders voted in favour of the word, which means “kraal” in Setswana and Sesotho, as part of shedding its tainted image from the Sassa debacle.
Livestock, often seen as a symbol of security, community and wealth, are sometimes kept in a kraal in the centre of the community and considered the economic heart of a village...
