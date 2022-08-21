×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MetroFibre’s ambitious fibre rollout plan gets R5bn Standard Bank injection

MetroFibre Networx aims to increase its reach by 500,000 households by 2025

21 August 2022 - 18:58
Sponsored
Launched in 2010, MetroFibre Networx ranks among the top three fibre network operators in SA. Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12
Launched in 2010, MetroFibre Networx ranks among the top three fibre network operators in SA. Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12

Standard Bank Group has finalised a R5bn debt finance package for MetroFibre Networx, supporting its continued fibreoptic data network rollout across SA.

The financing will be used to expand MetroFibre’s world-class fibre connectivity into homes and businesses in underserviced communities and increase its reach by 500,000 households by 2025.

“Partnerships such as these are a testament to how doing good in business is good for business, and in this case empowering South Africans through digital inclusion to foster meaningful social impact,” says Nishela Ramgoolam, structured capital executive at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

The fast-growing demand for fibre connectivity in many outlying regions presents opportunities for filling this critical gap, not only from a business perspective, but also from a socioeconomic upliftment standpoint. 

Nishela Ramgoolam, structured capital executive at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking. Picture: SUPPLIED/STANDARD BANK
Nishela Ramgoolam, structured capital executive at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking. Picture: SUPPLIED/STANDARD BANK

“Access to the internet is fundamental in closing the digital divide and giving individuals the opportunity to participate in the globally connected economy,” says Kumbirai Gundani, client coverage, telecoms, media and technology executive. “This timely deal with a proudly South African digital infrastructure business supports Standard Bank’s mission of driving positive, sustainable and truly embedded technological growth across Africa, and developing digital innovations that matter.”

MetroFibre Networx is a diversified network operator, a carrier class Ethernet (CE 3.0) infrastructure company that provides highly managed fibreoptic broadband connectivity in SA.

Launched in 2010, the company ranks among the top three fibre network operators in SA with its open-access network now passing through more than 350,000 homes in six provinces.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.

Business reimagined post-pandemic: How to ensure the success of SMEs

SPONSORED |A recent Standard Bank SME Summit discussed how businesses need to be able to attract and retain talent and give their people something ...
Companies
4 days ago

Young entrepreneur shares how Standard Bank’s #10pM Movement sets him up for success

SPONSORED | Through this initiative, the bank is helping local brands like Moko Design House build, grow and scale their businesses
Companies
2 weeks ago

Young creatives are pioneering new digital careers — and Standard Bank’s got their backs

SPONSORED | Through initiatives like its 10% Millionaires Movement, the bank is helping a new generation of entrepreneurs to become more financially ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Curro takes City of Joburg to court over rates
Companies
2.
Invictus Energy to start drilling for oil and gas ...
Companies
3.
Purple Group rockets on news of Asian e-wallet ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Demand grows for small retail assets in Joburg CBD
Companies / Property
5.
Shoprite commits to greater diversity as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.