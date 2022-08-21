Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Standard Bank Group has finalised a R5bn debt finance package for MetroFibre Networx, supporting its continued fibreoptic data network rollout across SA.
The financing will be used to expand MetroFibre’s world-class fibre connectivity into homes and businesses in underserviced communities and increase its reach by 500,000 households by 2025.
“Partnerships such as these are a testament to how doing good in business is good for business, and in this case empowering South Africans through digital inclusion to foster meaningful social impact,” says Nishela Ramgoolam, structured capital executive at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.
The fast-growing demand for fibre connectivity in many outlying regions presents opportunities for filling this critical gap, not only from a business perspective, but also from a socioeconomic upliftment standpoint.
“Access to the internet is fundamental in closing the digital divide and giving individuals the opportunity to participate in the globally connected economy,” says Kumbirai Gundani, client coverage, telecoms, media and technology executive. “This timely deal with a proudly South African digital infrastructure business supports Standard Bank’s mission of driving positive, sustainable and truly embedded technological growth across Africa, and developing digital innovations that matter.”
MetroFibre Networx is a diversified network operator, a carrier class Ethernet (CE 3.0) infrastructure company that provides highly managed fibreoptic broadband connectivity in SA.
Launched in 2010, the company ranks among the top three fibre network operators in SA with its open-access network now passing through more than 350,000 homes in six provinces.
This article was paid for by Standard Bank.
MetroFibre’s ambitious fibre rollout plan gets R5bn Standard Bank injection
MetroFibre Networx aims to increase its reach by 500,000 households by 2025
