The headline earnings and comprehensive profit of technology group 4Sight almost doubled in the six months to end-June, the company said on Wednesday, as it looks to make more than half of its revenue outside SA in the next five years.
In February, 4Sight announced the expansion of its regional office in Windhoek to make its technology offerings available in the Namibian market, marking one of the first steps in its expansion abroad...
4Sight doubles headline earnings as it looks to Australia
The technology group reports its Namibian business is hitting targets and ‘solid progress’ is being made in Australia
