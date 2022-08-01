×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in 2023

CEO Khalik Sherrif says the group will contest the pay-TV market with highly niched programming

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 05:08 Marc Hasenfuss

eMedia Holdings, the free-to-air broadcast group that owns e.tv, eNCA and OpenView, is to make a diversion into the pay-television market dominated by MultiChoice’s DStv.

In eMedia’s just released annual report, CEO Khalik sherriff said the group would contest the pay-TV market from 2023. No further details were given, and, for competitive reasons, Sherrif was reluctant at this early juncture to disclose too much. But he told Business Day the envisaged programming would be highly niched and pitched at affordable monthly premiums...

