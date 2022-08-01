Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in 2023
CEO Khalik Sherrif says the group will contest the pay-TV market with highly niched programming
eMedia Holdings, the free-to-air broadcast group that owns e.tv, eNCA and OpenView, is to make a diversion into the pay-television market dominated by MultiChoice’s DStv.
In eMedia’s just released annual report, CEO Khalik sherriff said the group would contest the pay-TV market from 2023. No further details were given, and, for competitive reasons, Sherrif was reluctant at this early juncture to disclose too much. But he told Business Day the envisaged programming would be highly niched and pitched at affordable monthly premiums...
