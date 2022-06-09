Companies / Telecoms & Technology MultiChoice’s DStv growth slows in SA but steady in rest of Africa SA unit reaches 9-million subscriber milestone but growth was subdued, while the numbers in the rest of Africa maintained a solid growth trajectory B L Premium

DStv and SuperSport’s parent company MultiChoice has reported continued subscriber growth in its rest of Africa operations while a slowdown in SA’s economic outlook stalled growth on the home front.

MultiChoice and other entertainment providers were big beneficiaries of lockdowns brought on by the pandemic. With more people at home, demand for entertainment increased. Now, with many having returned to work, this has started to wane. The situation has been worsened by rising living costs, which have led consumers to take up fewer nice-to-have items, such as pay TV. ..